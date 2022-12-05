Hot Chili Pepper and Lime Popcorn

Popcornopolis has partnered with Takis to create a new popcorn offering, Popcornopolis Takis Fuego. This vibrant red savory snack is full of flavor. It is made with 100% American-grown corn and popped in coconut oil. Popcornopolis Takis Fuego features bold flavor, seasoned with a spicy combination of hot chili pepper and lime and dusted across gourmet, non-GMO corn. Standing out on store shelves, this new offering will be packaged in Popcornopolis’ iconic cones and features bright purple and red branding. Popcornopolis Takis Fuego will be available for a suggested retail price of $4.98-$5.99.

Grupo Bimbo

www.grupobimbo.com