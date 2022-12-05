How Online Reviews Can Help Your Store Grow

There are a multitude of benefits from having these comments from consumers available. Elie Y. Katz, president and CEO of National Retail Solutions (NRS), provides insight into the ways online reviews can positively impact your business and help it grow.
Building Credibility
First, online reviews make your business look legitimate. Oftentimes, scam or inauthentic businesses do not have many of these available.
“If someone stumbles across your website or social media, they will most likely want to see different comments from those who have experience with you. It can be concerning to work with a business with no known interactions,” Katz said. “Offering reviews can put a new customer’s mind at ease. It builds credibility, which can only further contribute to the success of your business.”
Spreading the Word
Second, the word about your business will spread much easier.
“When attracting new customers, an important part is hearing that others had a pleasant time with your business,” Katz said. “The thoughts of others are a powerful tool when gaining the interest of potential shoppers. If you have a website or social media platforms, make sure online reviews are accessible. You can share different testimonials, but highlight the ones that express great satisfaction with you.”
If you do not have any reviews yet, try to send out a survey to various clients and utilize some of their comments. Having lots of positive ratings online will make buyers feel more comfortable working with you. You may consider signing up for a service to help you be found online and manage your reviews.
Standing Out
The next benefit of online reviews are they give you an edge against competitors.
“With compliments on your products, people have more incentive to purchase from you rather than others,” Katz said. “This is extremely important as over time this will help improve your sales. The more people choose you and keep coming back, the greater the increase in profits. If you do not have online reviews, consumers will look towards businesses that have a greater reputation. Do not potentially lose out on business.”
Building A Connection
Another important aspect of online reviews is the connection between you and your customers.
“If they enjoyed their experience with your product, they will want to share that with others. They will respect you and your business,” Katz said. “Plus, you will respect them too and want to continue making them happy. However, they will usually want to express their feelings through reviews or surveys.”
“In conclusion, online reviews are extremely important in helping your business. With many individuals shopping online, reading comments before buying has become second nature. Shoppers want to know their money is being used wisely,” Katz said. “In order to grow your business, it is vital that you take the time to put together testimonials that will gain positive attention.”