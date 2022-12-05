How Online Reviews Can Help Your Store Grow

If you're not receiving the types of reviews that you're after, read the reviews to find out why. There might be something specific about your product or service that consumers aren't happy with and you can change it accordingly.

Whether you are the owner of a new or existing business, online reviews are an important part of growing your store. Online reviews allow current and potential customers to hear from those who have used your product or service.

There are a multitude of benefits from having these comments from consumers available. Elie Y. Katz, president and CEO of National Retail Solutions (NRS), provides insight into the ways online reviews can positively impact your business and help it grow. Building Credibility

First, online reviews make your business look legitimate. Oftentimes, scam or inauthentic businesses do not have many of these available. “If someone stumbles across your website or social media, they will most likely want to see different comments from those who have experience with you. It can be concerning to work with a business with no known interactions,” Katz said. “Offering reviews can put a new customer’s mind at ease. It builds credibility, which can only further contribute to the success of your business.” Spreading the Word

Second, the word about your business will spread much easier. “When attracting new customers, an important part is hearing that others had a pleasant time with your business,” Katz said. “The thoughts of others are a powerful tool when gaining the interest of potential shoppers. If you have a website or social media platforms, make sure online reviews are accessible. You can share different testimonials, but highlight the ones that express great satisfaction with you.”

If you do not have any reviews yet, try to send out a survey to various clients and utilize some of their comments. Having lots of positive ratings online will make buyers feel more comfortable working with you. You may consider signing up for a service to help you be found online and manage your reviews. Standing Out

The next benefit of online reviews are they give you an edge against competitors. “With compliments on your products, people have more incentive to purchase from you rather than others,” Katz said. “This is extremely important as over time this will help improve your sales. The more people choose you and keep coming back, the greater the increase in profits. If you do not have online reviews, consumers will look towards businesses that have a greater reputation. Do not potentially lose out on business.” Building A Connection

Another important aspect of online reviews is the connection between you and your customers. “If they enjoyed their experience with your product, they will want to share that with others. They will respect you and your business,” Katz said. “Plus, you will respect them too and want to continue making them happy. However, they will usually want to express their feelings through reviews or surveys.”

Having the option of being anonymous makes people more likely to express their true beliefs. Allowing shoppers to have a voice is extremely important. By leaving a review, customers feel like they have a meaningful influence on your business. Over time, this will increase customer loyalty.

“Furthermore, this is true even for negative comments. While you do not need to highlight these incidences, you can still benefit from them,” Katz said. “Negative remarks are just as useful as positive ones. They help you adjust and alter your business to prevent situations like that in the future. Therefore, if you are afraid of reviews due to this possibility, do not worry.”