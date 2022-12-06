CBD Living Releases New Sparkling Water

Each can of Mango Guava sparkling water contains 25 milligrams of nano CBD and six important vitamins and minerals.

CBD Living announced a brand-new flavor of its popular sparkling water, Mango Guava. Each can of Mango Guava sparkling water contains 25 milligrams of nano CBD per can, along with Potassium, Zinc and Vitamins A, B5, B6 and B12 to enhance the immune system and provide an extra boost of energy. The newest flavor joins the rest of the CBD Living Sparking Water line, which includes Apple Ginger, Orange Grapefruit, Peach Honey and Strawberry Lavender varieties.

“Year-over-year, the proliferation of mango beverages increases tremendously, and it’s no secret why,” said CBD Living Chief Operating Officer, Sean McDonald. “Mango is not only a delicious, sweet flavor on its own, but pairs perfectly with other tropical fruits like Guava.”

All CBD Living products are manufactured using 100% organic hemp grown on state-licensed hemp farms in Oregon and Colorado, and are triple-tested by third-party independent labs, with the results posted online. All CBD Living products contain absolutely zero THC and are made in the U.S.

CBD Living products are sold nationwide in over 5,000 stores, including select 7-Eleven’s. All products are also sold online, with free shipping to all U.S states on orders over $75.