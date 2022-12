Hershey released its holiday lineup, which includes the Grinch Hershey’s Kisses Tree-Shaped Gift Box. The Hershey’s Kisses brand and Dr. Seuss’s The Grinch partnered once again to release Hershey’s Milk Chocolate Kisses candy with a Grinch Foils gift box this season. This specialty wrapped Hershey’s Kisses candy is packaged in the Grinch-themed Tree-Shaped Gift Box. It is available for a limited time only nationwide in a 6.5-ounce box.

