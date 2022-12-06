December 2022 Issue: 40 Under 40

CStore Decisions December 2022 Digital Edition is sponsored by Invenco .

CStore Decisions Introduces the C-Store Industry’s 2022 Class of 40 Under 40 Leaders to Watch.

C-store retailers have faced several challenges in 2022, from labor shortages, continued supply chain issues, a lingering pandemic, mounting infl ation, a gas price surge in summer, tobacco and vape regulations, and ongoing digital disruption. Headwinds, including a potential recession, the rise of electric vehicle charging, fast-moving technological changes and a growing customer demand for foodservice fare, are requiring c-store leaders to consider new strategies to stay competitive in the future.

Next-generation leaders are crucial for helping convenience store businesses evolve, address challenges in new ways and modernize for tomorrow.