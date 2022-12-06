Doug Haugh Exits Parkland USA

Doug Haugh, president at Parkland USA, has left the company, Parkland USA confirmed. Jay Erickson, chief operating officer (COO), has stepped in as interim president.

Haugh served as president of Parkland USA for five years, during which he oversaw the acquisition of 20 companies in 36 months. Under Haugh’s leadership, Parkland USA tripled its fleet of company-operated stores in 2021 growing from 60 to more than 215 sites and launched the rollout of the On the Run brand, after acquiring the exclusive U.S. licensing rights from Alimentation Couch-Tard in 2020.

Haugh came to Parkland with extensive retail and technology experience. He began his career with Exxon in marketing and business development. As co-founder and COO of FuelQuest, he created supply chain management and tax automation solutions throughout the downstream energy industry for clients that included 7-Eleven and Chevron. As president and chief strategy officer of Mansfield Energy, he drove Mansfield’s corporate strategy, acquisitions, partnerships and alliances.

Interim President

Erickson brings significant experience to his role as interim president. Erickson was named COO of Parkland USA in 2021. He joined Parkland as vice president of information technology and chief information officer at the start of 2020.

For 25 years prior to joining Parkland, Erickson worked with EG America (formerly Kroger c-stores). He managed EG America’s integration of 1,700 stores after it acquired Kroger. Erickson has been instrumental in helping Parkland scale its business and implementing the chain’s new On the Run brand.

