New Cookie Flavors and Merchandisers

Rich Products expanded its extensive cookie portfolio of over 250 options, adding three flavors to the individually wrapped Our Specialty Treat Shop Cookie lineup — peanut butter, oatmeal raisin and sugar — which join the existing chocolate chip cookie. In addition, Rich’s introduced retail-ready merchandisers for three of these four flavors. The 1.35-ounce cookies come 120 per case with a shelf life of 365 days frozen and 21 days ambient.

Rich’s also launched a retail-ready, countertop merchandiser with bright red and navy blue accents featuring 12 gourmet Christie Cookie Co. Triple Chocolate Cookies. The 1.4-ounce cookies come 48 per case with a shelf life of 365 days frozen and seven days ambient.

Rich Products Corp.

www.RichsConvenience.com