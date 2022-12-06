New South Carolina Parker’s Kitchen Opens

The new Parker’s c-store in Charleston, S.C., offers Southern-inspired food, fuel and more.

Parker’s recently opened a new location at 3570 Savannah Highway 17 in Charleston, S.C.

Strategically positioned in West Ashley, S.C., near the intersection of Highway 17 and Main Road, the company’s 72nd retail store offers a selection of the company’s award-winning, Southern-style, made-from-scratch food for breakfast, lunch and dinner. The bright inviting store design features Southern vernacular architecture and offers a contemporary glass-front look with an expanded retail footprint, optimized layout for higher operational efficiency and handsome lime-washed brick exterior.

“We’re delighted to expand to meet the growing demand for Parker’s Kitchen food, fuel and other essential items throughout the greater Charleston area,” said Parker’s Founder and CEO Greg Parker. “We’re extremely grateful for the positive response we’ve received from customers across Charleston County.”

Parker’s currently operates 29 locations in South Carolina and gives back to communities where stores are located through the company’s Fueling the Community program and the Parker’s Community Fund.

The newest Parker’s Kitchen in West Ashley, S.C., offers popular grab-and-go options as well as a hot bar with signature items like never-frozen, antibiotic-free, double-breaded Southern Fried Chicken Tenders, mac ‘n’ cheese and jalapeno cornbread. In addition, the store offers a complete menu of breakfast offerings, from egg casserole to sausage, egg and cheese biscuits. Additional highlights include the Parker’s Kitchen Spicy Chicken Tender Sandwich, fresh-made salads, gourmet coffee, freshly brewed sweet tea, lemonade, 28-degree beer, fountain drinks with Chewy Ice and a wide range of convenience items. The new store also offers regular, diesel and marine fuel.

A wide range of Parker’s Kitchen items are prepared fresh on-site and are available seven days a week. The entire menu is handcrafted on-site from the freshest ingredients by Parker’s Kitchen chefs who take pride in cooking for the communities where they live and work.

Headquartered in Savannah, Ga., Parker’s has enjoyed steady 20-24% annual growth every year for the past 23 years and offers an acclaimed Parker’s Rewards program. Parker’s employs more than 1,200 individuals throughout South Carolina and Georgia.