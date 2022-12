As the North American Regional Supporter of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, Frito-Lay North America introduced the limited-time FIFA World Cup-inspired flavor Lay’s Wavy Carnitas Street Tacos. Lay’s Wavy Carnitas Street Tacos delivers a rich taco-style pork carnitas flavor, bringing the popular Mexican street food to life. It is available in 7.5-ounce bags for $4.59 in retailers nationwide.

PepsiCo Inc.

www.pepsico.com