Juul Labs Reaches Settlements

Juul Labs has reached a global resolution for the 5,000-plus cases brought by approximately 10,000 plaintiffs in the federal multidistrict litigation (MDL) and related “JUUL Labs Product Cases” (JCCP) that have been consolidated in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California.

These cases in the MDL and JCCP, and subject to the resolution, come from the following groups: personal injury, consumer class action, government entity and Native American tribes. As part of the settlement and court process, Juul Labs cannot disclose the settlement amount at this time, but has secured an equity investment to fund the resolution.

Over the past year, Juul Labs also has settled with 37 states and territories and it remains in ongoing discussions with other key stakeholders to resolve the remaining litigation.

As the company announced in November, Juul Labs has taken a series of steps to stabilize its business operations and address past legal issues. With both new investments in the company’s mission and a resolution like the one achieved today, Juul Labs aims to advance tobacco harm reduction through science and technology for over 31 million adult smokers in the U.S. and over 1 billion adult smokers worldwide.