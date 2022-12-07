1440 Foods announced the rollout of three new product innovations from its bestselling Pure Protein line of bars, powders and shakes, including the Pure Protein Plant-Based Nut Bars. The brand’s first line of plant-based nut bars contain 10 grams of protein, four to five grams of sugar and five grams of fiber per bar. Pure Protein Plant-Based Nut Bars come in flavors including Peanut Butter Dark Chocolate and Caramel Almond Sea Salt. 1440 Foods brands can be purchased online at Amazon or at a wide range of grocery, pharmacy and convenience store chains nationwide.

