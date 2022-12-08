NAG 2023 Talks Corporate Culture

Stephanie Stuckey, CEO, Stuckey’s; Kevin Smartt, CEO, TXB; and Greg Ehrlich, president, Beck Suppliers Inc., will speak on corporate culture at the 2023 NAG Conference in Austin, Texas.

The National Advisory Group (NAG) announced the six burning issues that will be discussed in Austin, Texas, at the 2023 NAG Conference. The topics featured are meant to provide valuable information for retailers, sparking new, innovative ideas. The first burning issue will cover developing and refining corporate culture. A strong company culture instantly reflects the values of a company, its leaders and its employees.

The speakers for this issue are Stephanie Stuckey, CEO, Stuckey’s; Kevin Smartt, CEO, TXB; and Greg Ehrlich, president, Beck Suppliers Inc. These retailers will discuss what it takes to maintain a healthy company culture in the c-store industry.

As retail leaders continue to find ways to maintain effectiveness, strategy and culture are increasingly important. Strategy provides a logic behind a company’s goals, whereas culture expresses these goals. Attendees will ask themselves what their company values are as they reflect on the session.

The session will be held on March 27 at 8:15 a.m., followed by a networking break.

