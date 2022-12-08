Stewart’s Shops Opens New C-Store

The grand opening celebration for Stewart’s new c-store in West Colonie, N.Y., will take place Friday, Dec. 16.

Stewart’s Shops opened its new store in West Colonie, N.Y., on Central Avenue. The company is celebrating this brand-new shop with a grand opening and ribbon cutting on Friday, Dec. 16 at 10 a.m.

This shop, located at 2005 Central Ave., offers all Stewart’s Shops products along with a beer cave and an iced coffee/cold brew beverage bar. There’s also plenty of seating, parking and fuel service with premium non-ethanol gas and diesel.

During the celebration, there will be all-day specials that include 99-cent Single Scoop Cones, 99-cent Hot Coffee and Tea (any size), 10 cents off fuel, 99-cent Hot Dogs, two $3 Pizza Slices, 99-cent Stewart’s Shops Soda and Refreshers, $2 off Whole Pizzas, $7 Whole Subs and customers can enter to win a $100 Stewart’s Money Card.

Customers may also consider donating to Stewart’s Holiday Match happening now. From Thanksgiving to Christmas, customers can double their gift to organizations benefiting children by giving to Holiday Match with a Stewart’s Shops canister by the register. To date, with the help of customers, the company has raised over $34 million for local children’s charities. Stewart’s Shops collects donations in its stores from Thanksgiving Day through Christmas Day. The company matches its customers’ donations dollar for dollar with no administrative fees. In 2021, together Stewart’s Shops raised $2 million.

Stewart’s Shops employs over 4,500 people and operates shops across New York and southern Vermont. The rich, 75-year history and success stems from the vertical integration, employee ownership and strong company values.