Love’s Travel Stops Opens in Four States

Love’s Travel Stops has opened locations in Morris, Ill.; Lancaster, Ohio; Loudon, Tenn.; and Carthage, Texas., adding a combined 290 truck parking spaces and 335 jobs.

“Opening four locations in one day is no small feat, but our team members are ready to provide customers with clean places and friendly faces in Morris, Lancaster, Loudon and Carthage,” said Shane Wharton, president of Love’s. “With plenty of amenities to choose from at each of our locations, professional drivers and four-wheel customers are sure to get what they need and be back on the road quickly.

The locations are open 24/7 and offer many amenities, including laundry facilities; CAT scales; bean-to-cup gourmet coffee; Mobile to Go Zone with the latest GPS, headsets and smartphone accessories; dog parks; and a combined 281 car parking spaces, 17 RV parking spaces, 20 RV hookups, 30 diesel bays and 24 showers.

Amenities specific to each site includes:

Morris, Ill. More than 14,000 square feet Hardee’s (opening Dec. 12) Naf-Naf (opening Dec. 12) Speedco

Lancaster, Ohio More than 13,000 square feet Hardee’s (opening Dec. 12) Brand-name snacks

Loudon, Tenn. More than 13,000 square feet Arby’s (opening Dec. 12) Speedco Brand-name snacks

Carthage, Texas More than 14,000 square feet Subway (opening Dec. 12) Wendy’s Brand-name snacks



In honor of the grand openings, Love’s will donate $2,000 to the following nonprofits in each town:

Carthage, Texas: Panola College

Panola College Loudon, Tenn.: Smoky Mountain Service Dogs

Smoky Mountain Service Dogs Lancaster, Ohio: The donation will be split between Meals on Wheels Fairfield County and Lancaster Fairfield County Charity Newsies.

The donation will be split between Meals on Wheels Fairfield County and Lancaster Fairfield County Charity Newsies. Morris, Ill.: The donation will be split between Morris Community High School and Morris City Hall.

Love’s Travel Stops has more than 590 locations in 42 states. Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Oklahoma City, the company remains family owned and operated and employs more than 37,000 people. Love’s has over 420 truck service centers, which include Speedco and Love’s Truck Care locations.