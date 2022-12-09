Parkland Corp. Announces Leadership Reconfiguration

Parkland Corp. announced that it has reconfigured the leadership of its Canadian and USA segments, bringing its USA Supply Co. within its broader Supply, Trading and Refining segment.

Donna Sanker has been appointed president of Parkland USA. Sanker has led Parkland’s Canadian segments since 2019, during which time she provided strong leadership and strengthened Parkland’s Canadian business.

“As president of our USA Segment, Donna will now lead and support our team and strengthen our ONE Parkland culture,” the company announced.

Ian White is taking on the role of president, Parkland Canada.

“As senior vice president of our Strategic Marketing and Innovation group for over four years, Ian led the integration of several acquisitions, the launch of JOURNIE Rewards, the expansion of On the Run and the M&M Food Market business. Ian’s knowledge of our Canadian business and brands makes him the natural president of our Canadian segment,” the company reported.

Ryan Krogmeier, senior vice president, Supply, Trading and Refining, has led Parkland’s Supply Trading and Refining businesses for more than four years. His portfolio is now being expanded to include leadership of Parkland’s U.S. Supply Co.

“This is a critical area of our business, and Ryan’s expertise and leadership will help propel it to the next level,” the company said.

CStore Decisions previously reported that Doug Haugh, former president at Parkland USA, had left the company.