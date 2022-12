Kellogg’s released an all-new c-store product — RXBAR A.M. RXBAR A.M. comes in two flavors: Honey Cinnamon Peanut Butter and Chocolate. It meets the need for a wholesome, on-the-go morning snack with real, simple ingredients. The bar has 10 grams of protein from egg whites, grains, nuts and seeds. It features soft rolled oats, creamy nut butters and a touch of honey. Both flavors of RXBAR A.M. are available beginning this month at a suggested retail price of $3.29.

Kellogg’s Co.

www.kelloggs.com