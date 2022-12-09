QuikTrip Opens New Texas Travel Center

Following the openings of two other Houston-area travel centers earlier this year, the new travel center in Humble, Texas, has a larger lot and more spacious store than a traditional QuikTrip c-store.

QuikTrip (QT) opened a new remote travel center in Humble, Texas. Earlier this year, the retailer opened two other greater-Houston-area travel centers in Conroe, Texas; and Cleveland, Texas.

The first customers were greeted on the opening day of business Dec. 8 at 6306 Aldine Bender Road. The travel center features a larger designed lot and a more spacious store than a traditional QT. The travel center has room to service 20 cars for gas and six diesel bays for trucks.

“We are excited to introduce our QuikTrip remote travel center in Humble. We look forward to sharing our unique QuikTrip brand and culture with our new community,” said Aisha Jefferson-Smith, QuikTrip’s corporate communications manager. “The travel center allows us to not only create meaningful connections with our new local customers in Humble, but also serve travelers in this busy part of the country.”

QT’s new store model was created specifically for highly traveled areas of the country that are also within a reasonable proximity to a QT distribution center for access to fresh food.

For decades people have looked to QT for an on-the-go snack or sandwich. The company offers a full-service kitchen with fresh, made-to-order snackles, as well as fresh food delivered daily through its bakeries and commissaries.

Humble customers can enjoy the full line of QT snackles, including freshly brewed coffee and fresh-brewed QTea, as well as its complete menu of grab-and-go items like fresh doughnuts, salads, wraps, QT’s signature pizza by the slice and roller grill items. The Humble, Texas, travel center also features an expanded QT Kitchens location, offering fresh, made-to-order food, premium specialty drinks and tasty frozen treats. QT Kitchens customer favorites include warm, soft pretzels, extra large pizzas, custom breakfast tacos, hardwood smoked barbecue sandwiches, cold brew coffee and frozen treats like QT’s QuikShake.

QT is known for its impact on the communities it serves — with each store generating on average $1.3 million in annual local and state taxes. The company donates 5% of its annual net profits to charitable organizations. Among the organizations QT supports are United Way, Safe Place, local food banks, schools and Folds of Honor, a non-profit whose mission is to provide educational scholarships to the

military families of those who have been killed or disabled while on active duty.

Headquartered in Tulsa, Okla., QT is now in its 64th year in business and employs over 24,000 people at 900-plus across 16 states. Planning is underway for future travel center locations across the country.