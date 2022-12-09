Special-Edition NBA Beer Cans

Michelob ULTRA teamed up with the NBA to unveil the limited-time 2022-2023 Michelob ULTRA NBA Team Cans. The 19 special-edition cans were created by six artists with their own unique style who brought the new collection to life in a way that represents the pride, joy and culture of each city’s team. The artists used collaged and scanned imagery, bold and intense designs, team colors, classic city elements, slang and fandom inspiration, and color and vibrancy to create the cans. The collection gives fans another way to cheer on their favorite team with a one-of-a-kind Michelob ULTRA can created just for them.

