QuickChek Introduces ‘Free Coffee for a Year Sweepstakes’

QuickChek's sweepstakes allow 160 customers to win any size cup of coffee or other beverage for a year.

QuickChek announced it is bringing in the holiday season with its “Free Coffee for a Year Sweepstakes,” in which 160 winners — one per QuickChek store — will win free coffee for a year.

“The holidays are a special time of the year and we want to show our appreciation by rewarding some of our most loyal customers with what we think is the best gift ever,” said QuickChek Divisional Vice President Don Leech.

To enter, customers must scan their QuickChek Rewards barcode or enter their phone number at checkout when purchasing any self-serve beverage now through Dec. 31.

Each winner will receive free coffee for a year; this includes any size, self-serve, fresh-brewed hot or iced QuickChek coffee, tea, cappuccino, hot chocolate or fountain soda.

Winners will be announced in January 2023.

A wholly owned subsidiary of Murphy USA, QuickChek has 161 store locations throughout New Jersey, New York’s Hudson Valley and Long Island, N.Y. Offering one-stop shopping for freshly prepared food and household market items, consumers can choose their convenience by shopping in-store; mobile ordering through the QuickChek Rewards app; or delivery through DoorDash, Grubhub and Uber Eats.