Cinnamon-Flavored Chip Twists

For the first time, General Mills is bringing its Old El Paso brand to c-stores with its new Old El Paso Fiesta Twists. The crispy and crunchy corn chips with a twist give convenience store retailers a fun snack option to meet demand for savory indulgence anchored in Mexican-inspired flavors.

One available flavor is Cinnamon Churro. It comes in a convenient, two-ounce bag that is exclusive to c-stores and ideal for on-the-go snacking. Cinnamon Churro has a suggested retail price of $2.19 and will be available nationwide in June 2023.

General Mills Convenience

www.generalmillscf.com