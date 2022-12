Monster Energy launched Orange Dreamsicle, its latest addition to its signature Monster Reserve series. The beverage packs a powerful punch but has a smooth, easy-drinking creamy orange sherbet flavor. Monster Reserve Orange Dreamsicle has 160 milligrams of caffeine.

The Monster Reserve line is a premium flavor offering, but at the regular line price. Orange Dreamsicle joins White Pineapple and Watermelon to create a trio of fruity Monster Reserve flavors.

