Trillium Offers Love’s Loyalty Program to CNG Customers

As a member of the Love’s Family of Companies, Trillium Energy Solutions announced it is offering customers the chance to earn My Love Rewards (MLR) points when they purchase compressed natural gas (CNG) at Trillium stations across the country. The MLR loyalty program gives drivers points and credits for free items when they fuel at public Trillium stations and Love’s Travel Stops.

Customers can purchase CNG at over 60 public Trillium stations or Love’s Travel Stops across the U.S. Points and credits can be redeemed for free showers, drinks and merchandise at any of the 600 Love’s Travel Stops across the country.

“We’re excited to announce CNG customers can now earn rewards when they fuel at our stations across the country,” said Ryan Erickson, vice president of Trillium. “While Love’s CNG customers were already earning, this new opportunity makes it easier for drivers using renewable fuels to earn rewards.”

Drivers can get a My Love Rewards card from any Love’s Travel Stop, download the Love’s Connect app, register and start saving when they swipe the card at the pump. Customers who opt in to receive bonus offers in the app will automatically acquire Diamond Status, the highest earning points tier.

Love’s Travel Stops has 600 locations in 42 states. Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Oklahoma City, the company remains family owned and operated and employs more than 38,000 people. Love’s provides professional truck drivers and motorists with 24-hour access to clean and safe places to purchase gasoline, diesel fuel, fresh coffee, restaurant offerings and more. Love’s has over 430 truck service centers, which include Speedco and Love’s Truck Care locations.