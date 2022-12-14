Espresso-Based Flat White RTD

Coca-Cola is introducing Costa Coffee for c-store operators. Part of the launch includes Costa Flat White Ready-to-Drink. An espresso-based beverage with a thin, “flat” layer of steamed milk, Costa’s Flat White is coming to the U.S. in a ready-to-drink (RTD) format. The 11-ounce cans will be offered in three flavors — signature blend, mocha and caramel — and feature a coffee-forward flavor profile with a balance of coffee and milk for a sophisticated taste great for mornings — or afternoons — on the go.

The Coca-Cola Co.

www.coca-colacompany.com