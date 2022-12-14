Marathon Wins BNSF Sustainability Award

Marathon was recognized for increasing the production of renewable fuels and bringing that product to market.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. (MPC), among five other companies, was awarded the BNSF Sustainability Award by BNSF Railway Co. The freight transportation organization recognized MPC for achievements in making operations more environmentally friendly.

“The BNSF Sustainability Award is great recognition of Marathon’s partnership with BNSF and the important role rail logistics plays in supporting ours and our customers’ renewable initiatives,” said John Hack, director of rail operations at MPC. “It is a testament to the collaborative efforts and hard work of our rail, refining, commercial and terminal teams. I am excited to see our relationship with BNSF continue to grow.”

MPC was recognized for its focus on increasing the production and marketing of renewable fuels. Those achievements include converting its petroleum refinery in Dickinson, N.D., to a renewable diesel facility and repurposing facilities in Nebraska and Ohio to process agricultural feedstocks for the Dickinson, N.D., renewable diesel plant. MPC partnered with BNSF to develop the first-ever unit train (a train carrying one commodity to one destination) solution to transport renewable diesel to the West Coast.

