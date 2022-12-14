New Ravioli Flavors

Buitoni announced new flavors of refrigerated ravioli featuring innovative twists on familiar dishes. The ravioli is ready in just six minutes and filled with familiar flavors inspired by classic pizza toppings and Italian restaurant favorites like Pepperoni & Cheese and Chicken Parmesan, with additional varieties launching soon.

The Pepperoni & Cheese Ravioli combines smoky and spicy pepperoni with creamy mozzarella and parmesan cheeses. Seasoned breaded chicken, zesty tomato sauce and grated cheese come together in the Chicken Parmesan Ravioli. With 13 grams of protein per serving, the large raviolis are packed with generous filling. Each 20-ounce package feeds a family of four. The new items have a suggested retail price of $8.99.

