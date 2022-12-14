Sunshine Gasoline Launches Fuel Pay App

Sunshine Gasoline upgraded its Max Carwash App to the Sunshine brand. The app features a special fuel pay program powered by C-StorePay by Liquid Barcodes, which allows consumers to conveniently pay for fuel using the app. Customers simply drive in, swipe, choose the fuel pump number, link their bank account which activates the pump, fuel up and go.

Sunshine has opted to accept only ACH (Automated Clearing House network) transactions on the app using C-StorePay to quickly authenticate bank account information in just five simple steps that take less than a minute to complete and authenticate. Other apps in the convenience and fuel retailing industry can require upwards of 13 steps, collecting many points of personal data, and a two-day waiting period for bank authorization.

Also, customers are prompted to buy car wash subscription plans or single wash vouchers via the app in the same transaction, thus saving both time and money and deriving more from their visit to the location.

“At Sunshine Gasoline, we strive to give our fuel and convenience customers a fast, easy and enjoyable experience whenever they visit our stores. We strive to be more than just a fuel provider to our customers; we sell time and convenience and by offering the opportunity to quickly fuel up, pay and be on their way, we will be rewarding them with extra minutes in their day and savings in their wallets with the discounts they receive,” said Eddy Alvarez, senior operations manager at Sunshine Gasoline Inc.

Sunshine Gasoline Distributors, based in southern Florida and established in 1987, supplies fuel to 536 gas stations and operates nearly 400 of those sites. Stations operate under one of five fuel retail brands: Chevron, Shell, Exxon, Mobil or Marathon.

“We want them to feel valued and know that their data security is of utmost importance which is why we partnered with Liquid Barcodes to develop this app. We only accept ACH payment and not credit cards to allow us to pass on the savings from credit card fees directly to the customer on every gallon. This app is a game-changer for our organization,” continued Alvarez.

Liquid Barcodes announced the launch of C-StorePay in October 2022, an innovative product that makes paying for fuel, in-store merchandise and subscription programs easy and frictionless for customers while lowering credit card fees for retailers.

“We are proud to partner with Sunshine Gasoline to introduce this revolutionary technology to the convenience retailing community,” said Saurabh Swarup, general manager — North America for Liquid Barcodes. “There is no other app-based solution like this in the industry that will literally save retailers thousands of dollars in credit card processing fees at each store by using ACH. For larger operators, they will realize hundreds of thousands to millions of dollars in savings each year by accepting ACH through the app.”

Sunshine Gasoline Distributors Inc. was founded by Owner and President Maximo Alvarez, a Cuban native transplanted to Miami at the age of 13 via Operation Pedro Pan. Maximo Alvarez has contributed his success to his humble roots and strict belief in helping those of the community less fortunate than himself.