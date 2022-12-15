Kum & Go to Open First Salt Lake City C-Store

Kum & Go's new c-store in Draper, Utah, will open Dec. 19, the first of several locations set to open in the next year in the Salt Lake City market.

Des Moines, Iowa-based Kum & Go announced it will open the doors to its first store in the Salt Lake City market on Monday, Dec. 19. It will be celebrating with a grand opening scheduled from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. MT.

The Draper, Utah, store is the first of several Salt Lake City-area Kum & Go locations set to open in the next year. The chain will also open stores in Utah’s South Jordan, Murray and Herriman in the first half of 2023.

“We are beyond excited to open our first store in Salt Lake City,” said Tanner Krause, CEO at Kum & Go. “This is the culmination of years of work by our associates who are passionate about making days better in retail. We believe Utahns will enjoy Kum & Go’s fresh perspective to the convenience industry and look forward to significant growth in the area for years to come.”

Kum & Go is rooted in its purpose to “Make Days Better,” and focuses on three pillars of excellence: people, philanthropy and planet. It is currently partnered with the Field of Dreams Salt Lake Valley Habitat for Humanity build, of which the Kum & Go-sponsored home is projected to be completed in spring of 2023. The energy-efficient development will include 20 homes with an interior communal greenspace.

Kum & Go’s stores also stand out, thanks to the chain’s inviting open-concept designs and brand-new food program, both of which are sure to make a splash in Salt Lake City. The new, fresh, made-to-order food program features stackers and bowls, as well as grab-and-go burritos, available for breakfast, lunch and dinner. All items feature fresh, upscale ingredients including brown rice, flavorful vegetables and premium proteins like brisket and falafel, while also serving up a fun convenience store flair, with toppings such as Corn Nuts and Takis.

“It is one of the highlights of my career to be able to help open and operate these stores in the Salt Lake City market,” said Candi Vuyk, district supervisor at Kum & Go, who is originally from Provo, Utah. “I can’t wait to return to Utah and discover all the ways Kum & Go can make a difference in the community.”

Kum & Go is currently hiring for multiple positions across all Salt Lake City-area stores. It offers full-time and part-time positions starting at $15.25/hour for store associates and $16.50/hour for food associates. Full-time positions offer a comprehensive benefits package and set schedules with consistent hours.

Salt Lake City is just the beginning for Kum & Go’s new market ventures. The company also plans to open stores in Grand Rapids, Mich., at the beginning of 2023, with Detroit and Boise, Idaho, to follow suit.

Established in Hampton, Iowa, in 1959, Kum & Go is a fourth-generation, family-owned convenience store chain providing a fresh perspective by meeting customers where they are and offering them the choices they deserve. For over 60 years, the company has been dedicated to sharing 10% of all profits back to the communities it serves.