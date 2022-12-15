MAPCO Opens Checkout-Free Store

MAPCO's new c-store in Brentwood, Tenn., allows shoppers to skip the line and check out with the Grabango app.

MAPCO has opened its first Grabango-powered checkout-free store in Brentwood, Tenn. Grabango lets shoppers save time and skip the line with one-second checkout. MAPCO is the most recent in a string of innovative retailers to introduce checkout-free shopping for its customers.

“We’re excited to offer this game-changing checkout-free technology at our Brentwood location,” said Frederic Chaveyriat, CEO of MAPCO. “We look forward to bringing the same great MAPCO products our Brentwood customers know and love with the added convenience of a checkout-free option.”

The experience is fully contactless; shoppers simply select the items they want and are billed through the app. Payment is contactless and automatic; there’s no need for barcode scanning.

“We’re pleased to bring the time-saving benefits of Grabango’s checkout-free solution to another partner, especially one as committed to their shoppers’ experience as MAPCO,” said Will Glaser, CEO of Grabango. “We know that Grabango will delight shoppers and deliver value to the business as this capability is shared with more MAPCO shoppers every day.”

Grabango is based purely on computer vision, developed by experts in the field. As a result, Grabango’s checkout-free solution eliminates shrink, increases store capacity and boosts shopper loyalty. In addition, the technology installs easily without any interruption to store operations, doesn’t require changes to store layout or product mix and doesn’t require any special carts or gates.

MAPCO has more than 300 convenience and fuel retailing stores. Operating in Tennessee, Alabama, Georgia, Arkansas, Kentucky and Mississippi, MAPCO stores offer a wide array of high-quality products and services. MAPCO and its subsidiaries also operate a fuel logistics business comprised of 46 tankers and a fuel wholesale and fleet group serving more than 125 accounts. MAPCO is a subsidiary of COPEC, a South America-based retail company.