Thorntons Opens New Ohio Site

Thorntons opened its newest Ohio store — and the first in Symmes Township — on Dec. 13, with a grand open and ribbon-cutting ceremony planned for Dec. 16. The company now operates a total of 17 stores in the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky area.

This new 4,400-square-foot facility is set on 1.5 acres and features a number of amenities to serve Thorntons’ on-the-go guests including:

Self-checkout to drive a faster and more efficient guest experience

LED lighting for guest and team member safety and energy efficiency

Freshly made burritos and sandwiches prepared throughout the day in the store’s on-site kitchen

Variety of top-of-the-line beverages, including fresh bean-to-cup coffee and ice-cold fountain beverages with nugget ice

14 auto fueling positions

Thorntons invites the community to help celebrate the opening on Dec. 16. Beginning at 6:00 a.m., the first 100 guests will receive a free swag bag. In addition, there will be a grand opening celebration from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Event activities include music, games and giveaways.

During the ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10:00 a.m., Debi Boffa, president, will present Last Mile Food Bank with a $2,500 donation. This contribution is in honor of the new store opening and is part of Thorntons’ ongoing commitment to help feed the hungry in all of the communities where it operates.

Based in Louisville, Ky., Thorntons, part of the bp portfolio, operates more than 200 stores that provide high-quality fresh foods, beverages and fuel in six states: Kentucky, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Tennessee and Florida. Thorntons has its own blending plants, transportation fleet and food commissary.