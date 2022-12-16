Crunchy Honey Cereal

Kellogg’s Special K announced three new additions to its lineup, including Kellogg’s Special K Oat Crunch Honey. Fans of textured bites may enjoy the sweet crunch that Kellogg’s Special K Oat Crunch Honey delivers. This new offering combines multigrain honey-flavored flakes and crispy vanilla oat clusters for a multidimensional texture and subtly sweet taste. Kellogg’s Special K Oat Crunch Honey is available nationwide for a suggested retail price (SRP) of $4.99 for a 13.5-ounce box and an SRP of $5.99 for a 20.2-ounce box.

