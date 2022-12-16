Jacksons Holds Giving Campaign

Jacksons' Pathways to Potential giving campaign benefits Boys & Girls Club of America and runs through Dec. 25 at over 300 of its c-stores.

Jacksons Food Stores Inc. announced its giving campaign benefiting Boys & Girls Club of America — Pathways to Potential — where shoppers can make a donation at the time of purchase benefiting their neighborhood Clubs. The family-owned retailer raised a quarter of a million dollars for in-market Clubs in 2021.

“We continue to support Boys & Girls Clubs because their impact reaches far beyond our local youth,” said Cory Jackson, president of Jacksons Food Stores. “In addition to supporting kids through their dynamic programming like college prep and workforce development, they provide more accessible and affordable childcare for working families.”

Boys & Girls Clubs close the gaps in education, poverty, graduation rates, juvenile crime rates, etc. — all of which can be more apparent in rural communities. Clubs are also instrumental in setting teens up for their next step in life. Club teens have a 97% high school graduation rate, which makes them more likely to achieve better financial, social and health outcomes.

Jacksons has been a supporter of its local Boys & Girls Clubs for over 10 years. The retailer offers several chances for shoppers to join them in giving back to help local kids experience inclusivity and opportunity. Patrons can donate $1, $5 or $10 at the point of purchase. At the end of the campaign, Jacksons will match the total donation dollar-for-dollar. Co-branded Pathwater bottles are also available year-round with 25 cents of each purchase donated to each store’s neighborhood Club. Over the last two years, 176,000 water bottles have been sold.

“Thanks to the support of our community, and from organizations like Jacksons, we’re able to provide incredible opportunities for our families,” said Colleen Braga, executive director of Boys & Girls Clubs of Ada County. “We’re excited to be building a 25,000-square-foot facility in Kuna that will allow us to better close the gaps in the Treasure Valley and support our local working families.”

This year, Pathways to Potential runs through Dec. 25 at over 300 Jacksons stores spanning Idaho, Nevada, Oregon, Washington, Arizona, California and Utah.

Since John D. Jackson founded Jacksons in 1975 as a single service station, the family-owned company has grown to be a nationally recognized chain of 300-plus company-operated convenience stores in Idaho, Nevada, Oregon, Washington, Arizona, California and Utah under the Jacksons Food Stores and ExtraMile by Jacksons Convenience Store brands.