MAPCO Unveils Donation Pumps at New Alabama Site

The pumps, which support Huntsville High School, are available now through Jan. 13 at MAPCO's new c-store in Huntsville, Ala.

MAPCO recently celebrated the grand opening of its newest store in Huntsville, Ala., located at 801 Governors Dr. SW. As part of the grand opening ceremonies, MAPCO unveiled on-site “Fueling Our Future”-dedicated gas pumps benefiting the students at Huntsville High School. The pumps are available now through Jan. 13, 2023 — with MAPCO donating 25 cents for every gallon pumped to the Panthers’ athletic programs in support of local youth recreation.

Representatives and student athletes from Huntsville High School joined local community partners, MAPCO executives and store team members on Dec. 14 to celebrate this partnership and the new location with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony. Also in attendance were the school’s marching band, cheerleading team and Panther mascot who helped kick off the festivities with lively performances.

“At MAPCO, we are always looking for new ways to give back to the communities where we live and serve,” said Frederic Chaveyriat, CEO at MAPCO. “We are honored to celebrate this new store by giving back to local youth recreation. We invite the Huntsville community to come out, enjoy MAPCO’s unparalleled customer service and quality products and help us ‘Fuel Our Future’ through the donation pumps.”

Prior to and throughout the event, the Huntsville, Ala., store team collected from generous customers new and gently used coats of all sizes, which were then donated to the Boys & Girls Club of North Alabama for distribution to local families in need of warm garments for the holiday season. This was done in partnership with Celsius Fitness Drinks, who donated 50 coats toward the drive.

The opening furthers MAPCO’s vision to deliver Convenience You Can TRUST, creating a place where guests can enjoy quality products and services when they want, letting them refresh, recharge and truly experience a Better Break.

The new 5,600-square-foot store has 16 fueling stations and boasts MAPCO’s latest “store of the future” award-winning design, featuring an open floor plan and refreshed layout with large windows, tall ceilings and clean, modern restrooms. Guests can enjoy an in-store Pizza Hut Express and an expanded selection of snacks and refreshments, including a variety of hot foods, cold grab-and-go sandwiches and salads, fresh pastries, nine flavors of ICEE frozen carbonated beverages, Fresh Blends smoothies and freshly ground coffee by the cup from four bean-to-cup coffee brewers.

MAPCO has more than 300 convenience and fuel retailing stores. Operating in Tennessee, Alabama, Georgia, Arkansas, Kentucky and Mississippi, MAPCO stores offer a wide array of high-quality products and services. MAPCO and its subsidiaries also operate a fuel logistics business comprised of 46 tankers and a fuel wholesale and fleet group serving more than 125 accounts. MAPCO is a subsidiary of COPEC, a South America-based retail company.