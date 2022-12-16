Continue to Site

Modular Displays and Grab-and-Go Refrigeration Units

LSI-JSI-modular-display-and-refrigeration-unitDesigned exclusively for convenience store applications, LSI’s modular displays by JSI bring unmatched versatility, available in custom widths and heights, with numerous stains and finishes. JSI’s grab-and-go refrigeration units are equally at home in a convenience or grocery store. Made to order, they bring a whole new dimension of merchandising power to convenience stores.

The modular displays and grab-and-go refrigeration units by JSI allow convenience store owners to elevate the décor of their stores while stocking the most popular, highest volume products customers love.

LSI Industries Inc.
www.lsicorp.com

