QuikTrip Opens Georgia Travel Center

QuikTrip (QT) recently opened its new remote travel center in Brunswick, Ga. The retailer also opened two other travel center locations in Opelika, Ala.; and West Monroe, La., making this the 10th travel center location to open across the country this year.

The first customers were greeted on the opening day of business on Dec. 15. at 90 Pilot Lane. The travel center features a larger designed lot and a more spacious store than a traditional QT. The travel center has room to service 20 cars for gas and six diesel bays for trucks.

“We are excited to introduce our QuikTrip remote travel center in Brunswick. We look forward to introducing our unique QuikTrip brand and culture to our new community,” said Aisha Jefferson-Smith, QuikTrip’s corporate communications manager. “The travel center allows us to not only create meaningful connections with our new local customers in Brunswick but also serve travelers in this busy part of the country.”

QuikTrip’s new store model was created specifically for highly traveled areas of the country that are also within a reasonable proximity to a QT distribution center for access to fresh food.

For decades people have looked to QT for an on-the-go snack or sandwich. The company offers a full-service kitchen with fresh, made-to-order snacks, as well as fresh food delivered daily through its bakeries and commissaries.