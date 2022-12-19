Kum & Go Offers Fuel Promotion

Customers can get E15 grade fuel for $1.99 per gallon from Dec. 23-26 at Kum & Go c-stores.

From Dec. 23-26, Kum & Go announced it will be offering all customers E15 grade fuel for $1.99 per gallon.

E15 (UNL88 or eblend) is a higher octane, cleaner burning, more affordable choice at the pump comprised of 15% ethanol and 85% gasoline. E15 is a safe alternative for all cars and other light-duty vehicles 2001 and newer.

Approximately 91% of holiday travel is by personal vehicle according to the United States Department of Transportation. Kum & Go is proud to offer customers this promotion on a more sustainable fuel offering that is also better for the environment.

“As a family-owned company, Kum & Go is always looking for ways to make days better for our customers in the communities we serve. During a time when many will be traveling, we are delighted to offer this promotion on our E15 fuel,” said Ken Kleemeier, vice president of fuels at Kum & Go.

Kum & Go offers E15 at 198 locations. Customers can locate the store nearest them online or on the Kum & Go app and find the blue E15 handle when fueling up at the store. Customers can also build up extra savings and earn rewards by joining &Rewards on the Kum & Go mobile app and can fuel up from their phone.

New &Rewards members can rack up fuel savings, earning 15 cents off per gallon on their first fill-up just for signing up. Customers can fuel faster and earn 25 cents off per gallon after their first fuel up and 10 cents off a gallon every time following when they fuel up with Mobile Fuel Pay.

Customers looking to use E15 are encouraged to check their vehicle’s owner’s manual for compatible fuels.

Established in Hampton, Iowa, in 1959, Kum & Go is a fourth-generation, family-owned convenience store chain providing a fresh perspective by meeting customers where they are and offering them the choices they deserve. For over 60 years, the company has been dedicated to sharing 10% of all profits back to the communities it serves.