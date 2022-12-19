Love’s Travel Stops Opens in Three States

Love’s Travel Stops has opened three new stores in Muscatine, Iowa; Patterson, Calif.; and Normal, Ill. The Muscatine, Iowa, location adds 60 jobs and 29 truck parking spaces to Muscatine County; the Patterson, Calif., location adds 85 jobs and 91 truck parking spaces to Stanislaus County; and the Normal, Ill., location adds 110 jobs and 111 truck parking spaces to McLean County.

“There’s no better time to open three locations in one day than in the month of December as professional drivers and four-wheel customers are on the highways during the holiday season,” said Shane Wharton, president of Love’s. “Whether it’s fresh food, snacks, coffee or just somewhere to stretch your legs, Love’s is excited to show customers Highway Hospitality in Muscatine, Patterson and Normal.”

The locations are open 24/7 and offer many amenities, including 213 car parking spaces; 22 diesel bays; 22 showers; laundry facilities; CAT scales; bean-to-cup gourmet coffee; brand-name snacks; and Mobile to Go Zone with the latest GPS, headsets and smartphone accessories.

Amenities specific to each state include:

Muscatine, Iowa

More than 9,000 square feet

Chester’s Chicken and Godfather’s Pizza (now open)

Patterson, Calif.

More than 12,000 square feet

Arby’s (now open)

Three RV parking spaces

Speedco

Dog park

Normal, Ill.

More than 14,000 square feet

Bojangles (now open)

Speedco

Dog park

In honor of the grand openings, Love’s will donate $2,000 to the following non-profit organizations in each town:

Muscatine, Iowa: Muscatine Center for Social Action

Muscatine Center for Social Action Patterson, Calif.: Patterson Unified School District

Patterson Unified School District Normal, Ill.: The donation will be split between McLean County School District and Bloomington Area Career Center

Love’s Travel Stops has 600 locations in 42 states. Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Oklahoma City, the company remains family owned and operated and employs more than 37,000 people. Love’s has over 420 truck service centers, which include Speedco and Love’s Truck Care locations.