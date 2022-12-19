Stewart’s Shops Supports New Year’s Fest

Select Stewart’s Shops locations decided to bring in the new year by selling $20 badges and buttons to the Saratoga New Year’s Fest, which will be held on Dec. 31 and Jan. 1. The badge or button gets customers access to all venues on New Year’s Eve.
During the fest, there will be:
- Big music acts
- New showcase venues
- Food and adult beverage options
- New Year’s Eve fireworks
- Sunday Funday (Jan. 1) with activities and contests
- The 5k Road Run: on New Year’s Day
The shops that will be carrying these $20 buttons are:
- City Center Shop — Broadway, N.Y. — store no. 408
- Woodlawn Avenue — Church Street and Woodlawn Avenue — store no. 104
- West Avenue — store no. 333
- Circular Street — store no. 130
Also, on Saturday, Dec. 31., all Stewart’s Shops locations will be offering free hot drinks from 6 p.m. to close. Customers can stop into a Stewart’s Shop and enjoy any size hot coffee, hot tea or hot chocolate on the store.
Customers can choose from House Blend, Decaf, richer Roast, French Vanilla, Hazelnut, Maple French Toast, Blueberry Crumble or limited-edition Mocha Gingerbread coffee with any choice of creamers and sweeteners.
Stewart’s Shops employs over 4,500 people and operates shops across New York and southern Vermont. The rich, 75-year history and success stems from the vertical integration, employee ownership and strong company values.