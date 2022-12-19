Stewart’s Shops Supports New Year’s Fest

Select Stewart’s Shops locations will be selling $20 badges and buttons for the Saratoga New Year’s Fest on Dec. 31 and Jan. 1.

Select Stewart’s Shops locations decided to bring in the new year by selling $20 badges and buttons to the Saratoga New Year’s Fest, which will be held on Dec. 31 and Jan. 1. The badge or button gets customers access to all venues on New Year’s Eve.

During the fest, there will be:

Big music acts

New showcase venues

Food and adult beverage options

New Year’s Eve fireworks

Sunday Funday (Jan. 1) with activities and contests

The 5k Road Run: on New Year’s Day

The shops that will be carrying these $20 buttons are:

City Center Shop — Broadway, N.Y. — store no. 408

Woodlawn Avenue — Church Street and Woodlawn Avenue — store no. 104

West Avenue — store no. 333

Circular Street — store no. 130

Also, on Saturday, Dec. 31., all Stewart’s Shops locations will be offering free hot drinks from 6 p.m. to close. Customers can stop into a Stewart’s Shop and enjoy any size hot coffee, hot tea or hot chocolate on the store.

Customers can choose from House Blend, Decaf, richer Roast, French Vanilla, Hazelnut, Maple French Toast, Blueberry Crumble or limited-edition Mocha Gingerbread coffee with any choice of creamers and sweeteners.

Stewart’s Shops employs over 4,500 people and operates shops across New York and southern Vermont. The rich, 75-year history and success stems from the vertical integration, employee ownership and strong company values.