Jacksons Offers University of Oregon Football Trading Cards

Jacksons Food Stores has started offering University of Oregon football trading cards that feature 2022 football team members. In the Eugene, Ore., area, customers are able to purchase the cards now, while customers in the Portland, Ore., area won’t be able to buy cards until Wednesday, Dec. 21.

The officially licensed, professionally designed, printed and packaged trading cards will be sold exclusively at Jacksons’ Oregon locations. Each pack contains 14 cards and will retail for $12.99, and one out of every 10 packs will also include a limited-edition autographed card.

“We’re proud to partner with University of Oregon football student-athletes to amplify their talent through this project,” said Cory Jackson, president of Jacksons Food Stores. “We’re excited to extend this opportunity to more Pac-12 student-athletes and enhance Ducks fans’ experience.”

The full set includes cards featuring selected 2022 football student-athletes as well as The Duck. The set also includes 10 limited-edition autographed cards, numbered one to 100, depicting Duck standouts Alex Forsyth, Terrance Ferguson, Bennett Williams, Troy Franklin, Bucky Irving, T.J. Bass, Christian Gonzalez, DJ Johnson, Brandon Dorlus and Bo Nix.

The University of Oregon has been at the forefront of the Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) movement, launching the first licensed school marketplace in college sports in 2022. Jacksons is proud to bolster pride within the Duck community and support the school’s efforts to help the University of Oregon student-athletes maximize their NIL opportunities.

Packs will be distributed across Jacksons’ 50 Oregon locations.

