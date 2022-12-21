CITGO Becomes Energy Star Partner

CITGO recognizes energy efficiency as vital in the sustainability of its operations, and participation in the Energy Star partnership program will be a company-wide focus.

CITGO Petroleum Corp. has joined the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Energy Star program as an Energy Star partner, which will become a company-wide focus. It will build on Energy Star certifications of the Corpus Christi, Texas, refinery.

“Voluntary participation as an Energy Star partner is consistent with our ongoing commitment to operational excellence,” said CITGO President and CEO Carlos Jordá. “Joining Energy Star provides access to a vast network of industrial partners to continue to learn and improve our energy efficiency as we prepare ourselves for a lower carbon economy.”

“Improving the energy efficiency of our nation’s industrial facilities is a key step in helping protect the environment,” Cindy Jacobs, chief of the ENERGY STAR commercial & industrial branch, added.

CITGO facilities have a range of manufacturing processes and energy requirements encompassing the Lake Charles, La.; Lemont, Ill.; and Corpus Christi, Texas, refineries. It also has lubricant packaging plants in Oklahoma City; Cicero, Ill.; and Atlanta, as well as terminal locations and the Houston headquarters building. Employees will participate through a dedicated team of energy efficiency leaders. Recognizing the important role energy efficiency plays in the sustainability of its operations, CITGO began preparations by engaging employees, identifying a supporting organizational structure and hosting an Energy Summit. At the summit, employees, field experts and thought leaders introduced innovative ways the company could utilize to improve energy usage, some of which are already in motion. Participation as an Energy Star partner was a logical next step in these efforts.

CITGO Petroleum Corp. is recognized in the refining industry and operates under the well-known CITGO brand. CITGO owns and operates three refineries located in Lake Charles, La.; Lemont, Ill.; and Corpus Christi, Texas, and wholly and/or jointly owns 38 active terminals, six pipelines and three lubricants blending and packaging plants. With approximately 3,300 employees and a combined crude capacity of approximately 769,000 barrels-per-day (bpd), CITGO ranks as the fifth largest and is one of the most complex independent refiners in the United States. CITGO transports and markets transportation fuels, lubricants, petrochemicals and other industrial products and supplies a network of approximately 4,300 locally owned and independently operated branded retail outlets, all located east of the Rocky Mountains. CITGO Petroleum Corp. is owned by CITGO Holding Inc.