Couche-Tard Appoints Alex Miller to Chief Operating Officer

As Alimentation Couche-Tard's chief operating officer, Alex Miller will be responsible for translating the strategic vision of the business into executable plans and activities to drive revenue growth.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. appointed Alex Miller to its newly created position of chief operating officer effective Jan. 2, 2023, where he will oversee North America, Europe and Asia operations, including its food program, merchandise procurement and supply chain activities.

Miller will be responsible for translating the strategic vision of the business into executable plans and activities to drive revenue growth and operating efficiency, while controlling expenses. As chief operating officer, Miller will continue to report to the corporation’s president and CEO, Brian Hannasch.

“By bringing together all the operational reporting lines under the chief operating officer, the regional teams can more easily align operations to extract further synergies and learnings at the core of our business. Alex is uniquely positioned to take on this new role with his impressive leadership experience in convenience and fuel operations as well as his extensive contributions growing the business across all our geographies,” Brian Hannasch, Couche-Tard’s president and CEO, added.

Miller, who is currently the corporation’s executive vice president, operations North America and global commercial optimization, brings over 25 years of management experience in the retail fuel/convenience store industry including over 10 years at Couche-Tard.

During his tenure at the corporation, Miller has demonstrated outstanding leadership skills that engage and empower effective and collaborative teams across multiple functions and business channels.

“I am humbled and honored to take on this new role of chief operating officer for Couche-Tard,” said Miller. “I believe we have one of the best operations teams in the industry and by pulling together across our many geographies and programs, we can better fulfill our mission of making our customers’ lives a little easier every day as well as our vision of becoming the world’s preferred destination for convenience and mobility. I am excited by the strategic opportunities and future that lies ahead for our team members, customers and stakeholders.”

Couche-Tard operates in 24 countries and territories with more than 14,300 stores, of which approximately 10,900 offer road transportation fuel. With its well-known Couche-Tard and Circle K banners, it is one of the largest independent convenience store operators in the United States and has a strong presence in Canada, Scandinavia, the Baltics and in Ireland. It also has an important presence in Poland and Hong Kong SAR. Approximately 122,000 people are employed throughout its network.