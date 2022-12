PepsiCo launched its new Cheetos Flamin’ Hot Tangy Chili Fusion. Cheetos Flamin’ Hot Tangy Chili Fusion is a crunchy snack with notes of chili peppers, garlic, ginger and citrus — great for Flamin’ Hot fans and other spicy seekers. Hot & Spicy continues to be the largest and fastest-growing segment across PepsiCo’s salty portfolio with the rise of Gen-Z.

PepsiCo

www.pepsico.com