McLane Raises Over $100 Million for Children’s Healthcare

McLane surpassing $100 million in donations allows Children's Miracle Network Hospitals to continue advancing children's health across the U.S. and Canada.

McLane Co. Inc. has surpassed $100 million in donations to Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals (CMN Hospitals). Since 1987, McLane has helped raise more than $101 million through local fundraising efforts, hospital donations, underwriting of CMN Hospitals operations and supplier campaign support.

McLane’s partnership serves to fund critical, life-saving treatments and healthcare services, innovative research and financial assistance for 170 children’s hospitals dedicated to advancing the health of 10 million children each year across the U.S. and Canada.

“At McLane, there is a sense of pride and dedication among our teammates that stems from giving back to the communities we serve. Our longstanding partnership with Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals allows us and our supplier and customer partners to join forces in making a difference in the lives of children with critical needs across the country,” said Tony Frankenberger, CEO of McLane. “We’re proud to have reached this milestone and will continue our steadfast support for years to come.”

A large part of McLane’s support for CMN Hospitals comes from grassroots fundraising at more than 75 distribution centers across the country. Distribution centers engage local communities in supporting local hospitals through a variety of events and fundraising directly with employee payroll-giving programs. Distribution centers efforts demonstrate McLane teammates’ deeply held commitment to CMN Hospitals, and its impact is evident:

McLane Phoenix recently supported the 21 st Annual Duel in the Desert Golf Tournament, raising more than $30,000 benefitting Phoenix Children’s Hospital, while Charles Pray, McLane Phoenix division general manager, serves as a Phoenix Children’s Hospital Foundation corporate executive board member.

McLane Suneast's annual golf tournament, employee giving and other initiatives have raised more than $2 million for CMN Hospitals in Central Florida since 1997.

McLane Northeast and McLane Southwest have each raised over $1 million for local member hospitals of CMN Hospitals in their respective communities.

McLane also provides support for CMN Hospitals’ corporate events, including the Program Director of the Year Award, presented to a local member hospital program director who exhibits selfless service, commitment and dedication. The award winner receives a $10,000 donation from McLane to their local member children’s hospital.

Additionally, the McLane supplier community has generously joined in fundraising efforts and company-wide events like fishing and clay shoot tournaments, as well as the McLane Charity Golf Classic, which raised $800,000 this year while helping to foster successful partnerships for CMN Hospitals.

“For 35 years, McLane has shown an unwavering commitment to change kids’ health to change the future. We’re immensely grateful to their leadership, team members, suppliers and customers for decades of generosity,” said Teri Nestel, president and CEO of Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. “We’re delighted to celebrate over $100 million raised and the support provided to help local member children’s hospitals fulfill their most urgent needs.”

McLane Co. Inc. is one of the largest supply chain services leaders in the U.S., providing grocery and foodservice solutions for convenience stores, mass merchants, drug stores and chain restaurants. Through McLane Grocery and McLane Foodservice, McLane operates more than 80 distribution centers and one of the nation’s largest private truck fleets. The company buys, sells and delivers more than 50,000 consumer products to nearly 110,000 locations across the U.S.