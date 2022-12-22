Pump & Pantry to Open Travel Center in Nebraska

With construction starting in spring 2023, the Pump & Pantry travel center will offer 16 fueling stations, seven hi-flow diesel lanes and ample overnight truck parking.

Pump & Pantry has announced plans to build a new travel center on the northeast side of Crete, Neb., at the intersection of Nebraska Highways 103 and 33, with construction expected to begin in spring 2023.

“We know Nebraskans and recognize the unique needs of agricultural communities as well as the over-the-road trucking industry,” said Charlie Bosselman, president and CEO of The Bosselman Enterprises. “The products and amenities that we’re bringing to this market should be valuable resources for our customers in Crete and southeast Nebraska.”

Pump & Pantry Travel Center will be developed on an eight-acre parcel and will include a 6,500-square-foot store, 16 fueling stations, seven hi-flow diesel lanes and ample overnight truck parking, as well as reserved truck parking. The store design will mirror the new prototype that Pump & Pantry unveiled in the spring of 2022 at its flagship store in Grand Island, Neb.

The store will include numerous food concepts such as Quiznos, Little Caesars Pizza and Pump & Pantry’s Scoops Ice Cream.

Like all Pump & Pantry locations, the Crete, Neb., location will offer Pumped-Up Rewards, a free program which allows members to save big on fuel.

Pump & Pantry is a family-owned c-store operation, born, grown and owned in Nebraska with headquarters in Grand Island, Neb. Since 1971, Pump & Pantry has been a hometown favorite for people on the go with 48 locations throughout the state.