Sports Drink Reformulations

In an effort to meet the changing demands of today’s marketplace, Coca-Cola continues to innovate with its beverages, including evolving its Powerade brand. Under the strategic direction of Body Armor, Powerade will relaunch in 2023 with a new formulation, visual identity, athlete partners and more. The Powerade and Powerade Zero sugar reformulations will launch in early 2023 and have 50% more electrolytes than the leading sports drink across all flavors including Powerade Zero sugar.

The Coca-Cola Co.

www.coca-colacompany.com