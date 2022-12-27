Early-Bird Pricing for the NAG Conference Ending Soon

Register today to take advantage of special discount pricing for the NAG Conference.

Early-bird pricing for The National Advisory Group (NAG) Conference is set to end Dec. 31. C-store retailers are encouraged to register today to take advantage of the discounted rate.

The 2023 NAG Conference will be held March 26-29 in Austin, Texas, at the JW Marriott Austin. The NAG Convenience is the convenience store industry’s premier event for networking, industry education and signature Information Exchanges. The conference will also feature a track for the Young Executives Organization (YEO). Learn more about the agenda here.

With early-bird pricing, registration is $759 for NAG members and $959 for non-members. When early-bird pricing ends, the price will rise to $799 for members and $999 for non-members.

