Body Fortress — a 1440 Foods brand best known for its robust portfolio of protein powders — will enter the pre-workout market with a new beverage mix: Body Fortress Elite Laser Start Pre-Workout Powder. Powered by ZümXR caffeine for sustained energy, beta-alanine for boosted intensity and electrolytes to promote hydration, this keto-friendly pre-workout mix comes in a tangy Fruit Punch flavor with 30 servings per package. 1440 Foods brands can be purchased online at Amazon, or at a wide range of grocery, pharmacy and convenience store chains nationwide.

1440 Foods

www.1440Foods.com