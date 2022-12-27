Quicklee’s Location Remodels and Reopens

As remodeling efforts are nearing completion, the Quicklee’s Lyons, N.Y., store has once again opened for business. The former Jim’s Mobil Station, acquired by family-owned and -operated Quicklee’s Convenience Stores in 2021, temporarily closed at the end of August to accommodate the renovations.

“We are excited to once again be open and servicing the Lyons, N.Y., community,” said Ken Perelli, Quicklee’s vice president and chief operating officer. “This store has served the community for so long, and now as one of our 30 locations it will continue to do so, but with a fresh new look and many more options.”

The store itself was given a new exterior facade matching that of other new Quicklee’s locations that have opened in recent years. The site will now sell Quicklee’s-branded fuel, so the fuel canopy was rebranded and refreshed to fit the Quicklee’s brand. The car wash remains on-site with a new look as well.

The interior of the store features Quicklee’s branding, messaging, colors and new flooring. The new store layout allows for more product offerings and a space for a quick-service food partner. At this time no co-brand partner has yet to be confirmed for the location, but several are reviewing the space.

“It’s important to us that we find a food partner who understands the community and is prepared and capable of providing exceptional service the area deserves,” said Perelli. “We invested in this space and expanded it to allow for a food partner because we believe the community would benefit from more options. Our team is working hard to fill that space and hopes to do so in the very near future.”

Quicklee’s is focused on finding a quick-service food restaurant that will add to the existing food options available in the Lyons, N.Y., area. Additionally, an ideal partner will provide walk-up and drive-through service options.

Quicklee’s Convenience Stores has been family owned and operated since 1995. Under the leadership of Ken Perelli, Quicklee’s remains focused on expansion and offering its brand of fast, clean, friendly service to each and every new community it serves. In 2017 Quicklee’s expanded its business model to include travel center locations, and in 2018 it launched the Go Local program, which provided sales, marketing and in-store placement support to local food manufacturers.