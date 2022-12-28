Majors Management Acquires Davis Oil Co.

Majors Management, LLC. announced the acquisition of the assets of Davis Oil Co. and its affiliates (“Davis Oil”). With 21 convenience store locations across West Michigan along with the supply of fuels to 11 commission marketers, the acquisition is Majors’ first entry into the state of Michigan.

“We are thrilled to transition the employees and customers of Davis Oil to the Majors’ family. After five successful acquisitions in 2022 and 18 transactions in just over three years, Majors now operates in 19 states, including our recent growth into Michigan, Maine and Illinois,” stated Majors’ President, Ben Smith. “It is our privilege to serve the residents of Western Michigan for all their retail fueling and convenience needs and to continue to enhance Majors’ reputation as a first-class transaction partner. We were very pleased to work with the owners and management of Davis Oil and their premier advisory team at NRC Realty & Capital Advisors, LLC, who are unsurpassed in their experience and knowledge of the convenience store industry.”

“The whole Davis family couldn’t be more excited about passing on our family’s legacy to Majors Management,” said Jon Davis, chief executive officer of Davis Oil Co. “They are an upstanding group to say the least.”

Lawrenceville, Ga.-based Majors Management LLC is an owner, developer and operator of convenience stores and a distributor of high-quality branded motor fuels. Majors and its affiliates supply fuel to over 1,200 convenience store locations. Majors partners with petroleum brands including BP, Shell, Chevron, Exxon, Marathon, Citgo, Mobil, Texaco, Valero, Phillips, Sunoco, 76 and Alon. Its current markets include Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, North Carolina, Mississippi, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, West Virginia and Illinois. In the last three years, Majors has completed 16 acquisitions across 12 states.