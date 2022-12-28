Stewart’s Shops Supports Local Children’s Charities

Stewart’s Shops 2022 Holiday Match Program has raised over $2 million for local children’s organizations. From Thanksgiving Day through Christmas Day, Stewart’s customers impressively donated $1,011,281 to the program. Each individual donation was doubled penny for penny by Stewart’s Shops. With no administrative fees, 100% of the funds benefit local nonprofit children’s organizations.

“We are continually amazed by the generosity of our customers. We are proud to double their gifts allowing us to share more with our communities. These gifts have the power to accelerate progress where it’s needed most and support projects and services that can fuel real change in our communities,” said Jennifer Frame, Stewart’s Shops director of corporate philanthropy.

One thousand seven hundred sixteen children’s organizations received funding from last year’s Holiday Match campaign. Holiday Match grants help children all year long.

All local children’s charities are encouraged to apply for funding annually from the Holiday Match program. Organizations can apply online through Jan. 31. All groups applying must be locally based, benefit children under 18 and be a qualified, charitable 501c3 organization. All the funds will be allocated in March.

Together, Stewart’s Shops and its generous customers have raised over $36 million since 1986.

Stewart’s Shops employs over 4,500 people and operates shops across New York and southern Vermont. The rich, 75-year history and success stems from the vertical integration, employee ownership and strong company values.