Doritos unleashed its new Doritos Dips in a Cool Ranch Jalapeño flavor. The first-of-its-kind dip pairs well with all kinds of foods — from pizza to pretzels, veggies and more. Doritos Dip Cool Ranch Jalapeño is inspired by Doritos Cool Ranch. This reimagined smooth and creamy ranch dip intensifies flavor with a touch of spicy jalapeño. The Doritos Dips flavor is available at retailers nationwide and online.

PepsiCo

www.pepsico.com